‘The Secret of Leadership’ will be revealed at free breakfast event at Themis at Burnley College

Leaders from across the world of business will share the secrets of their success at a free breakfast event being hosted by Themis at Burnley College

“The Secret of Leadership’ – finding the leaders of the future – will be held on Wednesday 27 September at the College in Princess Way, Burnley, from 7.30am to 9.30am.

The exciting event is being organised by national business magazine BusinessCloud which has teamed up with Themis, the successful Apprenticeship and training arm of Burnley College, and CascadeGo HR software.

The prestigious line-up of speakers is:

• Jonathan Wall, controller of Radio 5 Live

• Michael Finnigan, founder of i2i

• William Fletcher, managing director of Recycling Lives

• Michelle Rothwell, founder of Watch This Space

• Dominic McGregor, COO of Social Chain

• Phillipa Winter, CIO Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

• David Beharall, founder of CandidSky

• Kirsty Styles, head of talent and skills at Tech North

• Simon Jordan, director Themis

They will share their beliefs on leadership and answer questions such as: what makes a good leader? Are you born a natural leader or is it something you learn? Do age and gender make a difference when it comes to leadership?

Director of Themis Simon Jordan said: “At Themis we are privileged to be shaping the leaders of tomorrow across all business sectors through our Apprenticeships and staff development programmes.

“We are looking forward to ‘The Secret of Leadership’ breakfast event and hearing the insights from renowned business leaders into what makes a great future boss. We’re hoping that many of our recent Themis Inspire and Achieve Award finalists will take this opportunity to attend and pick up expert advice and guidance to help them develop still further.”

Editor and co-owner of BusinessCloud Chris Maguire said: “The importance of leadership and the ability to lead cannot be underestimated. From the boardrooms to the sports field; from politics to health; from education to the emergency services; strong leadership can be the difference between success and failure.

“This free event hosted by Themis at Burnley College is an opportunity for representatives from all sectors of the business community to gain valuable insights to take back to their own boardrooms and achieve real change.”

To secure your free place at the event, visit the Themis website at www.burnley.ac.uk/themis or visit the Eventbrite booking page directly: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-secret-of-leadership-finding-the-leaders-of-the-future-tickets-36588094977