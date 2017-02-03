Multi-million pound homes boost for Burnley

A further £7m. has been injected into a new housing scheme in Burnley aimed at transforming derelict land.

Housing and community regeneration specialist Keepmoat has kick-started the fourth and final phase of the Burnley Wood development, which will offer an additional 62 new homes on a redeveloped demolition site.



Once complete, the comprehensive regeneration work, which began in 2008, will have provided 242 new homes.



The scheme is being delivered in partnership with Burnley Borough Council and the final 62 homes will comprise a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes for open market sale.



Gareth Roberts, regional managing director for Keepmoat in the North-West, said: “We’re delighted to be building on the demand at Burnley Wood with the delivery of an additional phase.



“These new homes offer real options for local people to get on the housing ladder or progress to a bigger home, thanks to the availability of schemes like Help to Buy.



“Our partnership with Burnley Council continues to deliver first-rate regeneration; as together, we have identified unused and unkempt land and delivered much-needed new homes for local people, while attracting new residents from further afield.”



Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council’s Executive member for housing and environment said: “It’s great to see work start on the latest phase of Keepmoat’s development in Burnley Wood.



“The houses already built have changed the face of the area and drawn in new people and injected an extra lease of life into an already thriving community.



“This is a welcome investment and I’m excited to see how the finished homes will look.”