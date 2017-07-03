Lancashire Business View reveals new awards initiative

Lancashire Business View has unveiled its new showcase for the county’s most influential and inspiring young men and women, named Sub36.

Celebrating the pacemakers, Sub36 replaces the successful ‘Young ‘Uns’ programme and was officially launched at BAE Systems’ new £15.6m Academy for Skills and Knowledge.

Aims to connect the best and brightest through at the prestigious Sub36 Awards, events and awards are aimed at the under-36s setting the pace in business.

At the launch event, 70 of Lancashire’s most influential, innovative, and inspiring young business people heard from Mark Bowman, director of flight operations for BAE Systems’ Military Air and Information, on his experiences as a fighter pilot through to his current position.

Kerry Whittaker, marketing executive at Lancashire Business View, said: “Although still aimed at promoting a younger workforce, Sub36 will deliver a more sophisticated and professional feel than its predecessor.

“The awards offer a chance for those aged Sub36 across Lancashire to promote themselves and their business through positive and sustained PR," she added.

Tom Grattan, managing director at Lancaster-based design studio Factored and a Young Uns award-winner, said: “Sub36 is about recognising hard work, skill, and ambition and the workplaces that allow the next generation to flourish.

“The refreshed brand and the programme that has been created around it offer a larger platform for those under 36 to get involved," he continued.

Ged Henderson, editor of Lancashire Business View, said: “The Sub36 award is one that individuals and companies should aspire to, reflecting the quality of the candidates and the high standards of business people across Lancashire.”