Could you be the next Miss Prom Model UK?

A Barrowford bridal shop is hosting a catwalk show this Sunday – and is looking for Year 11 girls to be its next model “face”.

The Lancashire Wedding House, Gisburn Road, needs 20 applicants to model three outfits each on the day, which starts at 11-30am.

The winner, chosen by a celebrity judge, will be crowned the Face of the Lancashire Wedding house and win a prom dress up to the value of £300.

Not only that, the lucky girl will then go through to the final for Miss Prom Model UK 2017 being held in Brighton this spring 2017, the winner of which will then become The Face of Tiffanys for 2018 and be given the opportunity to model with the company for the 2017-18 season.

All entrants are required to raise or donate £25 towards Pendleside Hospice via the following Just Giving link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/missprommodeluk.

Raffle ticket sales will also be donated to the hospice.

For more information call the shop on 01282 786237.