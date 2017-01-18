Company makes star list

A Padiham-based company has been crowned an ace for international exports for the fourth consecutive year.

What More UK is on The Department for International Trade (DIT) North West’s 2017 list of Export Champions.

Tony Grimshaw OBE, What More UK Director, said: “What More is grateful for the support we received from UKTI and DIT when we started out exporting in 2008.

“Being an Export Champion is the perfect way for us to help other companies across the UK who are in the position we were in back then.”