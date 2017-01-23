Business boost for growth corridor

Business in Pendle and beyond is set to be boosted with confirmation of a multi-million pound investment at Lomeshaye Industrial Estate.

The £4m. investment is part of the £68m. Growth Deal Announcement for Lancashire which has identified Lomeshaye as a key part of the Burnley and Pendle Growth Corridor to secure, attract, and create more employment opportunities in Pendle.

The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership negotiated the deal with the Government.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson MP said he had started discussions with companies hoping to move to the area.

He said: “I’m delighted the Government has once again made a significant investment into Pendle.

“Following the multi-million pound funding package for Brierfield Mill and more recently money for Brownfield housing development, I’m delighted to have secured this further investment.

“With up to £4m. being invested we will see a huge employment boost for our area and I’m already in discussions with companies looking to invest.”

Pendle Council leader, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, welcomed the news but urged the Government to halt its ongoing cuts to Pendle Council’s budget.

Coun. Iqbal said: “I welcome this boost to Lomeshaye by the LEP, it’s evidence of the business case put forward by Pendle Council.

“As leader and holding the portfolio for economic development, I have made Lomeshaye our number one location for employment for as many local people as possible.

“I would ask that the Government gives Pendle a fair deal in terms of funding and stops the cuts being imposed on us. We are open for business.”

The investment will see the extension of the existing Lomeshaye Industrial Estate with the necessary acquisition and infrastructure to support the expansion.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Andrew Percy MP said: “We are delighted to be announcing £69.8m. of new Government funding for Lancashire, including Pendle where it will fund the expansion of the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate.

“Local MP Andrew Stephenson works tirelessly to secure Government funding for Pendle and to ensure Pendle is at the heart of the Northern Powerhouse.

“This latest announcement of new funding for the area from the Conservative Government will support jobs and growth across Lancashire and Pendle.”