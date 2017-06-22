Burnley eCommerce rubs shoulders with industry giants in Chicago

An eCommerce firm based in Burnley has returned after a successful exhibition at the Internet Retailer Conference and Expo in Chicago, USA.

Freewebstore, which caters for an international customer base across 178 countries, was established in 2007 by current Managing Director, Burnley-born Martin Hermansen and spent time in Illinois mingling with global partners including TrustPilot, PayPal, and MailChimp.

The Freewebstore team in action at the expo.

Keen to forge new partnerships, the Freewebstore team decked their exhibition stand out with a foosball table, challenging punters to a quick game while they chatted business.

"We drew people into our stand by challenging attendees to a game of foosball whilst we talked eCommerce!" said Marketing and Business Developer, Matthew Turner. "It worked wonders, taking the Americans back to their college days and creating a more relaxed environment."

After the event, at which many foosball aficionados professed to being newly-converted Burnley FC fans, the Freewebstore team donated the table to James Jordan Boys and Girls club - Michael Jordan's Chicago-based youth club under the name of his late father.

"Our product was extremely well received by the Americans we spoke to," Matthew added. "Our sole aim was to increase our brand awareness and create partnerships, and we came out with over ten new global partnerships."

Never far from a Clarets connection, the company's Partner Manager, Stephen Darwood, bumped into two former Burnley players in Chicago, snapping a pic with Tyrone Mears and Chris McCann after their loss against the Chicago Fire playing for Atlanta United.

"We bumped into Tyrone and Chris on the sidewalk," Matthew said. "The Americans that we met loved soccer and were very fond of Burnley."