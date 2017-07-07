Business whiz-kids win national award

These Year 10 entrepreneurs have blazed their way to a national award with their fire-safety book.

Blessed Trinity RC College’s Young Enterprise group beat off almost 500 other schools in the UK to scoop the Jewson Health and Safety Award at this year’s Community Education Awards.

Chris Cartwright, Mark Robinson and Mayor of Burnley Howard Barker with some of the Young Enterprise group. (s)



The book, written in poem form, follows Hazardous Harry and his sister as they respond to a fire started at home to teach children aged three and upwards about fire-safety procedures.



Chris Waring, the Fire Service Delivery Manager for Burnley, who backs the book, said: “It’s a big honour to win [the award].



“We were impressed with the idea, the time the pupils have spent on it, especially the many hours they have spent of their own time on the book, as well as the way they have resourced how to produce it as cheaply and as well as possible.



“They have also got people like Burnley FC in the Community and also the local MP involved and it’s been amazing. Their award is well-deserved.”



Burnley MP Julie Cooper has also applauded the book while the Mayor of Burnley, Howard Baker, watched as the pupils were presented with the award.



“The book is full of good, sensible advice,” he said, “and the students are a credit to the school.”



Mark Robinson, from Barclays Bank, mentored the team from last September.



“I have worked with them from the beginning and they have done a tremendous job,” he said. “They have been dedicated and handled the business side of it and negotiating deals in a mature manner. It’s been a pleasure to mentor them.”



It seems there’s no stopping this formidable business team, which is already looking at writing another instalment about Harry’s sister, Sensible Sally.



The books are available for £3.99 from Blessed Trinity.