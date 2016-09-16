Burnley woman's charity head-shave

A local woman has gone under the scissors in the name of charity, as she had her hair shaved off to raise money for Pendleside Hospice whilst donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Carmel Tong braved the shave at Image Hair and Beauty on Hammerton Road, with hairdressers Laura and Liam tasked with the follicle-foiling job of sharing Carmel's luscious locks.

"I was fine once they started," said Carmel. "We had a giggle whilst they were doing it but I did have my eyes shut! I’ve wondered what it would be like to shave all your hair off and with the Corporate Challenge underway I thought why not. It is for a brilliant cause and it’s only hair. Luckily for me it will grow back!

Approximately £1,800 was raised, with Carmel donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, an organisation that makes wigs for ill children undergoing cancer treatment that causes them to lose their own hair.

"I also wanted to show support for the people who lose their hair through illness and also as I had a substantial amount of hair I have been able to donate that to the Little Princess Trust.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to Laura and Liam at Image for making it possible to do this. They were brilliant. Finally, I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me and in helping this great cause."