Burnley vets unite for parasite-free summer for pets

Stanley House, Shuttleworth and Oatmount Vets are offering advice on treating pets for ticks, lungworm or roundworms this summer. (s)

Burnley vets are uniting for a Pet Parasite Action campaign this summer.

For advice about treating pets for ticks, lungworm or roundworms, residents can contact Stanley House, Shuttleworth or Oatmount Vets or visit www.petparasiteaction.co.uk