Burnley scores tops marks in food hygiene awards

Several businesses across Burnley are celebrating after receiving top marks for their food hygiene.

A total of 26 catering outlets have been given a Food Hygiene Rating of five the highest level possible following the latest round of inspections by Burnley Council’s environmental health team.

Businesses which have received five stars are Subway, Asda, Sizzling, Continentals, Rhode Island Coffee, Hog Roast, Krafty Cow, Best Booze, The

Long Causeway Trading Company, Nice and Tasty, Venice Street Community Centre, K.G. Butchers, Kendricks Mobile Catering, W.H. Oddie Ltd, Cafe Exertis, Jade’s Cupcakery, and Bobbis On A Roll.

Schools and nurseries across Burnley which also received top marks are St Mary’s RC Primary, Heasandford County Primary, Holy Trinity

C of E, St John the Baptist, St Joseph’s Park Hill School, Kinderbear Nursery, Magical Tree Nurseries, Healey Wood Nursery and Chez Nanny.

Coun. Mohammed Ishtiaq, Burnley Council’s executive member for environmental health, said: “The food hygiene rating scheme plays an essential

role in the council’s work to protect consumers and improve standards in the food industry.

“It has been designed to make sure that the ratings given to businesses are fair. It rewards those businesses that are achieving high standards and also

helps to raise standards in those that require improvement.”