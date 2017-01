Members of the Burnley Pantomime Society have donated £1,000 to Pendleside Hospice.

The generous thespians held bucket collections outside every performance of Alladin in 2016 and will do the same for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast, which will be on at Burnley Mechanics from January 13th to the 22nd.

Sammi Graham, Pendleside Hospice Fundraiser, said: “Thank you too the Burnley Panto Society! I wish them good luck in their performances later this month.”