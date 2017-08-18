Burnley Live to rock town

Queen’s Park plays host to a rocking tribute triple header this evening.

Oasish, Stereotonics and The Total Stone Roses are playing in the park from 6 until 10pm.

Burnley Live organiser Madge Nawaz, who put together the This Is Manchester gig last year, is hoping for a good turnout.

“Last year’s show at UCLan was so good we just had to do it again.

“These are three of the best tribute bands around and it’s going to be a cracking night.

“We wanted it outside to give it more of a festival feel and Queen’s Park is the perfect location.

Tickets are £15 and can be bought at Burnley Mechanics or through www.skiddle.com. They can also be bought on the gate for £20.

Remedy will be hosting the after-party.