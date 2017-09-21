Burnley Leisure 10k a great success

Runners and spectators gathered in Padiham to support the third Burnley Leisure 10k on Sunday, September 17th.

With more than 120 people taking part, Ben Costello was first across the finish line with a time of 36 min, 31 sec in the men’s race, followed by Aiden Holgate and Luke Turner.

Maria McMyler came first in the women’s race with a time of 43 minutes, 46 seconds, with the event organisers delighted with their second 10k run’s success.

Burnley Leisure’s operations manager, Scott Bryce, said: “To have over 120 runners and groups of spectators support the Burnley Leisure 10k again is fantastic, and we would like to thank everyone who contributed towards this great event.

"I am delighted with the event’s smooth running and hope that the Burnley Leisure 10K will continue to go from strength to strength,” he added.

For info on Burnley Leisure memberships, running clubs, and future events, visit www.burnleyleisure.co.uk or call 01282 477 222.