Burnley Girls' Academy kicks off

Burnley Football Club in the Community are set to kickstart their Girls' Football Academy in September 2017, allowing talented female players to combine football with academia at the UCFB Burnley facilities at Turf Moor.

With recruitment now underway for current Year 11 girls to join the academy - aimed at those aged 16-18, mirroring the boys’ Shadow Youth Team programme - the scheme provides the chance to improve both athletically and educationally.

Not to be missed, the academy offers BTEC and A Level programmes delivered by Nelson and Colne College, eight hours of coaching per week from qualified coaches, regular Wednesday playing fixtures and the chance to play for Burnley FC Ladies, free training kit worth over £200, progression routes into higher education, and a pathway into scholarship opportunities in America.

This is the first time Burnley FC in the Community, in partnership with Nelson and Colne College, have offered such a programme to female players, with an emphasis on both enhancing technical skills and ability whilst supporting educational and career development.

Neil Hart, CEO of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this brand new offer for female footballers looking for their next challenge, post-school. Our Girls’ Academy is the latest development in our rapid expansion of female football provision across our region.

"With a dedicated team of staff at both Burnley FC in the Community and Nelson and Colne College, this elite programme will combine the practical with the academic, and will provide impressive opportunities for girls with a passion for football," he added. "We look forward to hearing from those who think this could be the right choice for them!”

Interest can be registered online at: http://www.burnleyfccommunity.org/education/girls-post-16-academy/, with trials to be held on Monday, March 20th and Wednesday, May 31st at an as-of-yet unannounced venue.

To find out more information, please contact Burnley FC in the Community on 01282 704716 or email education@burnleyfc.com.