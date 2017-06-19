Burnley flying the flag for Armed Forces Week

Burnley is flying the flag for national Armed Forces Week to honour the country’s service men and women, past and present.

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Air and Sea Cadets, Burnley Council, and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Terry Hephrun gathered today at Burnley Town Hall to unveil the Armed Forces flag which will be on display throughout the week.

This was followed by a short reception event in the town hall. The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker, led a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for all those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, the attack at Finsbury Park Mosque and recent attacks in London and Manchester.

The week will conclude with Padiham on Parade. The event is a celebration of the 1940s, taking place this weekend.

Coun. Lian Pate, Burnley Council’s “Armed Forces champion”, said: “Our armed forces put their lives on the line for our country. We should remember their contribution throughout the year but this week is especially important.

“We’re proud to honour our service men and women, past and present. I’m sure the Padiham on Parade weekend will be a great success, just like it was last year, and a fitting way to end the week in style.”

The Padiham on Parade event will take over the whole town with exhibitions, displays, vintage vehicles, markets and dances. A vintage Hurricane fighter aircraft will conduct a fly past over the town on Sunday. The exact time will be announced on the day.