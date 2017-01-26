Blessed Trinity's red-hot student-produced book

The Young Enterprise team at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College have produced an illustrated book for youngsters warning about the dangers of fire.

The team, made up of eight students, came up with the idea after a fire alarm went off at school during one of their sessions, with Year 10 pupil Alice Watson writing the story, eventually called Hazardous Harry.

"It's a tale about a boy called Harry who accidentally sets fire to his house while cooking and what happened after," said Alice. "It's aimed at primary school children aged around four and it's just a simple story about the hazards of fires and what to do if fire does break out."

Lending her illustrative talents to the enterprise, teacher Polly Clegg illustrated the book, which was then sent off for printing. To begin with, 100 copies were ordered, however with them having already sold out, more are on the way.

"I was so excited to see it and my family are really proud to see my work in a book," continued Alice.

The book is available priced £3.99 from Blessed Trinity RCC, whilst the Young Enterprise team also have a selling day in February at the Trafford Centre and are also hoping to get a place in the Teenage Market in Burnley when it starts.