Blessed Trinity authors claim Community Education Award

Pupils at Blessed Trinity College in Burnley have ‘put out’ all other competition in this year’s Community Education Awards, stealing the show with their fire-safety book titled 'Hazardous Harry'.

The book beat 700 other entries to become the JEWSON Health and Safety project of the year, with the sheer work and entrepreneurship demonstrated by the eight students wowing the judges.

The eight Year 10 students began the project after a fire alarm was triggered in the school as they realised that if they couldn’t remember the fire protocol, then younger children would not be able to either, especially with research revealing that the available information for young children was rigid, outdated, and lacking.

Collecting information about how best to convey the message of fire safety by visiting primary schools and talking to children, the group set printing goals and consulted with the local fire service to make sure that they had the correct message.

Initially, 100 copies of 'Hazardous Harry' were printed to test the waters, funded by packing bags at local Tesco stores. Backed by local MP, Julie Cooper, and the Fire Service Delivery Manager for the area, the copies sold like gangbusters.

The project, which is part of the school's ‘Young Enterprise’ scheme, has run from September and will carry on until the end of July, however the students may choose to carry it on further themselves.

With the book being a roaring success after careful planning and execution by passionate students, the choice for the Community Education Awards’ judges was clear by a country mile, earning the pupils and Blessed Trinity College the 2017 CEA ‘JEWSON H&S award’.