Best of British is icing on the cake for talented tots

Tiny tots cooked up a real treat for nursing home residents as part of lessons on how to be good citizens.

The three and four-year-olds from Padiham's Whitegate Nursery baked a selection of cakes and buns which they delivered to Woodside Nursing Home in Burnley Road,, much to the delight of residents and staff.

The children decided they wanted to do some baking as part of their citizenship lessons. They even sang a song for residents while they tucked into their home-made treats.

Mrs Kay Burke, who is Head of Centre at Whitegate, said: "We have been talking with the pupils about community and what we can do to make our community better.

"It's about British values and what it takes to be a good citizen. We have good links with Woodside so the pupils decided they wanted to bake cakes for the residents there."

The children have also had visits from paramedics, police officers and a park ranger.