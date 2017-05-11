Award-winning Channel 4 show heads to Burnley

Channel 4’s award-winning TV show, 'Find It, Fix It, Flog It', is heading to Burnley in search of a whole new world of hidden gems.

Set to be in the area during the week commencing the 22nd May, presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien are looking for more barns, sheds, and garages filled with any unwanted items you might have lying about.

Due to the success of the first series, the pair are hoping to double the number of locations as last time, with the hunt for participants who may have accumulated clutter over time already under way.

Anyone with potentially valuable items which they need to get rid of but also want make a little bit of money on in the process can take heart from the fact that, in the past, all manner of items have been transformed.

Anything an old car needing work to a table missing legs, the presenters take away two items each and either restore them to their original glory or upcycle them into something you would not expect, increasing their value before selling them on with all profits made going straight into the original member of the public's pocket.

If interested in taking part, please feel free to email takepart@yetitelelevision.com or call 02920 223 456.