Asda go the extra mile with 10k support

The Asda Foundation has pledged a further three years-worth of support to the Run For All 10k programme, showing its commitment to the series of charity road runs with a major sponsorship boost.

Run For All, which stages the Burnley Express-backed Burnley 10k, has announced that the Asda Foundation is to continue supporting its popular 10K runs for a further three years.

With support from the Asda Foundation, the series has been able to expand significantly in recent years, with runs in 2016 held in Leeds, York, Hull, Lincoln, Burnley, Bury, Nottingham, and Sheffield, while the 2017 itinerary will also feature runs in Leicester and King’s Lynn.

About 35,000 runners of all abilities took part in at least one Asda Foundation 10k event in 2016, with the runs raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for good causes in the regions in which they are held - a fitting tribute to Jane Tomlinson CBE, who raised £1.85m for children’s and cancer charities before her untimely death from cancer aged just 43 in 2007.

Julie Ward, Asda Foundation Senior Manager, said: “Having supported the series since 2012, we are delighted to be able to extend our involvement for a further three years.

“The events always generate a fantastic atmosphere and each year thousands of runners – including hundreds of Asda colleagues – turn out to raise money for some fantastic causes. Like many others, we are already looking forward to the 2017 series.”

Siobhan Curtis, Run For All’s Corporate and Sponsor Manager, said: “We are enormously grateful to the Asda Foundation for their ongoing support, which has been vital in helping us to develop the series into a major success.

“We will now continue to work with the Asda Foundation to build on that success for the future – staging high quality events that encourage health and fitness and benefit charities across the country.”

This year’s Burnley 10K takes place on Sunday 4th June and entries are now open at www.runforall.com.