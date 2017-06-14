All girl team clinches victory two years in a row

History repeated itself in the Burnley girls under 11's football tournament.

Padiham Primary School clinched victory over St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School, Burnley, four nil in a thrilling final at Turf Moor.

Gracious in defeat were the team from St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School who were lost to Padiham Primary in the final of the Burnley Schools girls' under 11's football tournament.

And it saw the Padiham team take the trophy home for the second year running after winning the same tournament last year 1-0.

The opposing team put up an incredible fight and the stadium was packed with parents, friends and relatives who gathered to watch the game.

Organisers of the tournament also congratulated both teams on their excellent sportsmanship.

The Padiham team will now represent Burnley in the Lancashire School Games Festival in Blackpool for the second year in a row.