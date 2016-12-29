A warmer Christmas for the lonely thanks to generous church

Christmas was made that little bit warmer for many isolated people in Burnley this year thanks to the generous efforts of a church and its members.

The Central Methodist Church in Hargreaves Street opened its doors to around 80 people on Christmas Day where they were given food parcels, presents and a tasty lunch.

Organised by the Minister of Central Methodist, Rev. Phil Clarke, the Christmas Day lunch has been held for several years for lonely and isolated people of all ages.

Member Susan Hughes said: “This year was probably the most successful occasion in that we had many more guests, including families, coming along. We started with tea and coffee on arrival and at midday the lunch was served.

“We could not manage this event without the support of a number of local shops and organisations who kindly donated food and presents, and due to this generosity, we were able to give everyone a food parcel to take home.”

Food and other donations were made by Marks and Spencer, Pendleside Hospice, Morrisons, Farmhouse Biscuits, Warburtons, Tesco, Roaming Roosters and Calico. The main course was provided by the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Rev. Clarke said: “The lunch ensures that our guests have a hot meal which, for some, is a rare occurrence and it is an opportunity to socialise in a warm and friendly environment.

“The Christmas Day lunch has again been a phenomenal team effort on the part of a large team of volunteers and enjoyed by more guests, with varied needs, than ever before.”