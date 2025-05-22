Community celebrates glamorous grand opening of Middleshaw Hills Care Home in Clitheroe

The Grand Opening of Middleshaw Hills care home in Clitheroe was a huge success, with 200 people joining the festivities – including the Mayor of Clitheroe, Michael Graveston.

The event began with a visit from Ribble FM’s Liz Catlow, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting by Town Crier Hailwood, who officially opened the home to its first visitors of the day.

Guests were treated to magical performances, lively music from Geno Eccles, and Charleston dance routines that captured the spirit of the 1920s in line with the day’s Gatsby-inspired theme.

Guests also enjoyed exquisite refreshments, including a showstopping dessert table by Finch Bakery and the winning nature-inspired cake, which was designed by a pupil at Barrow URC Primary School, after he won a competition ran by the care home.

The official ribbon cutting with the Town Crier

Talking about his visit on Facebook, the Mayor of Clitheroe, Councillor Michael Graveston, said, ‘The place is fantastic, the accommodation is stunning with a cinema room and great entertainment (courtesy of the always great Geno Eccles.)

‘I’m sure it will be a happy home to many, to share and create memories together as a community - I did ask how early I can book myself in.’

Charlotte Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, said, "It was truly incredible to see the community come together to celebrate the opening of Middleshaw Hills. The enthusiasm, laughter, and energy throughout the day perfectly captured the spirit of what our home is all about —a sense of family, belonging, and connection.

“We’re also excited to have welcomed our first resident, and to have more rooms reserved for people who have chosen to live with us.”

Liz Catlow from Ribble FM and Charlotte Pardon, General Manager

You can visit Middleshaw Hills at any time to find out more, where you’ll be given a full tour and be able to ask any questions about living at Middleshaw Hills.

To find out more, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], or visit the Middleshaw Hills website.

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home.

With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens, Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.