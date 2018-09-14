Wrestling stars set for action at first ever Burnley Bash

Prepare yourselves for an evening of no holds barred, over the top rope, adrenaline soaked wrestling action.



Burnley Bash is powerslamming its way into the town on Saturday, November 3rd.

Presented by True Grit Wrestling, Burnley Bash will be taking place at 24 Fit Camp – the former Kestrel Suite in Cow Lane – and will feature the likes of Dom Black, Boris Koslov, Saxon Huxley, Sebb Strife and Sean Only.

Organiser Philip Davies said he was looking forward to bringing such an exciting show to Burnley for the first time.

“It’s going to be a great night of British, hard-hitting wrestling. A real family show. “This is the first time we have held an event in Burnley and we are looking forward to coming to the town.

“We have local wrestlers from Accrington, Leeds and Manchester; some of the most talented performers in the business.

“I really hope the town comes out and supports the event.

“If all goes well I already have another date pencilled in for Burnley next year.”

Doors open at 7pm with the first bell at 7-30pm. Tickets are priced at adults £10, children £8. Ringside seats are available for £15.

They can be bought at the venue, by ringing 07396048442 or through www.ringsideworld.co.uk.