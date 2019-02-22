Win tickets to see the X Factor Live Tour 2019

The Burnley Express has 15 pairs of tickets to give away to The X Factor Live Tour 2019.

All eight X Factors quarter-final acts – winner Dalton Harris along with Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia and Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, ShanAko and Bella Penfold – will all be performing at the nationwide shows.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to the Manchester Arena show on Sunday, March 3rd – a matinee performance – click here.

Winners will have to come to the Burnley Express offices in Burnley Business First Centre, off Liverpool Road, to pick up the tickets.

The X Factor Tour has been seen by more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought by visiting www.gigsandtours.com