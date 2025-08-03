Karen Pirie has gone international for series 2 - but where did the filming take place? 👀

Karen Pirie is in its second season on ITV.

Lauren Lyle is back as the titular character.

But where was the show filmed this time around?

Karen Pirie is back for its first season in nearly three years and the wait has certainly been worth it. The show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the final weeks of July.

ITV will air the conclusion to the latest series this evening (August 3). It will bring to an end the investigation into the disappearance of Cat and Adam Grant.

The show is set in Scotland - however for its second series, it has also included some overseas locations. You might be wondering where exactly the filming took place.

Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie, Saskia Ashdown as DC Isla Ray and Chris Jenks as DC Jason Murray in Karen Pirie. | ITV

Lauren Lyle once again stars as the titular character - based on the character from the Val McDermid books. The start time for the conclusion has been confirmed as well and there are no schedule shenanigans this week.

Where was Karen Pirie filmed?

The show is mostly set in Scotland, but the final episode will take the characters to some locations in southern Europe. It includes filming in:

Kinghorn, Fife

Luss Estate in Loch Lochmond

The Citizen, Glasgow

Glenrothes police station

Outside Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom

Caiplie Caves, Anstruther

TimeOut also reports that filming took place in Malta. The southern European island is the setting for the climax to the season - and also serves as a stand-in for Italy.

Filming took place in the capital of Malta, Valletta. It is a historic city which features many stunning buildings dating to the 16th century.

Karen Pirie will be on ITV1/ STV at 8pm tonight (August 3). The full boxsets for both series 1 and 2 are already available on ITVX and STV Player.

