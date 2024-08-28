Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Say hello to Autumn with the new array of shows coming to Lancashire in September…

Across September a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From singing superstars to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this Septemberto get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Sept 1: The British Country Music Festival – It’s the final day of the TBCMF, an indoor three-day event flying the flag for homegrown, singer-songwriters. Day tickets £65

Sept 3-7: Blood Brothers – Written by Willy Russell, the multi-award-winning musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Tickets from £23.75

Various scenes from the acclaimed musical Blood Brothers. | submit

Sept 6: BBC Radio 4 Any Questions – The Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre will host a live broadcast of BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? The panellists hear the questions for the first time along with the audience, ensuring spontaneous and engaging discussions. Tickets are free and available now!

Sept 13: Fastlove – A special night celebrating the late great George Michael in a show that has toured 18 countries and sold over 250,000 tickets worldwide. This stunning production features a full video and light show, and features all of Wham!’s and George’s hits. Tickets from £30.35

Sept 13: Sir Geoff Hurst Farewell Dinner – Open to everyone aged 16 and over, experience the thrill of hearing unbelievable stories from Sir Geoff Hurst’s illustrious career and enjoy a performance by top comedian and compere Jed Stone. The evening will also feature a raffle and a memorabilia auction. Tickets from £29.50

Sept 14: World Famous Elvis Show starring Chris Connor – Voted by the first ever world-wide Elvis Presley fan poll as ‘The greatest Elvis Tribute in the World!’ This show is made by Elvis fans for Elvis fans. Tickets from £33.65

Sept 15: Whitney Queen of the Night – direct from the West End, The London Palladium, and Royal Albert Hall, experience the ultimate tribute to the remarkable musical repertoire of Whitney Houston in an electrifying production that honours her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band. Tickets from £24.85

L: Whitney Queen of the Night. R: Scenes from Lord of the Dance | submit

Sept 17-19: Lord of the Dance – Michael Flatley is back with a dazzling revival of his iconic dance extravaganza. The 2024 tour promises to be an extraordinary journey that will captivate audiences again with this record-breaking show. Tickets from £34.75

Sept 20: Meatloaf Tribute – Get ready to rock the night away as Meat Loaf & The Symphony Orchestra bring you a mind-blowing performance, featuring the best hits of the legendary rock icon brought to life by Europe’s top tribute artist, Peter Young! Tickets £29.95

Sept 21: David Essex – The internationally renowned singer, composer and actor embarks on his first tour since 2022 which will see him perform much loved hits spanning over his entire repertoire. Tickets from £40.25

Sept 22: Come What May – Experience a night of pure entertainment as we transport you to the dazzling world of the Moulin Rouge, starring AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With The Stars, Love Island) and a cast of West End performers. Tickets from £23.20

Two shows coming to the Winter Gardens in September: Come What May and David Essex | submit

Blackpool Grand

Sept 1: Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – Brought to you by the critically acclaimed ENSEMBLE Theatre, this a treat for the whole family featuring the hit songs from the original movie along with stunning new songs from the hit writing team of Hairspray. Tickets from £20.50, concessions available.

Sept 11-Sept 13: Afternoon Tea on The Grand Stage – Enjoy an extra special afternoon as part of the theatre’s 130 year celebrations with exclusive Theatre Heritage Tour followed by a delicious Afternoon Tea on the stage. Tickets are £28 per person or £34 with a glass of fizz.

Sept 12-Sept 14: Dinner on The Grand Stage – A delightful duo of exclusive Gala Dinners will be held on the famous Grand stage to commemorate the theatre’s 130 th anniversary, hosted by top theatrical names Jodie Prenger and Steve Royle. Tickets are £70 per person for a three course meal of two tickets for £130!

*Proceeds from the Dinners on The Grand Stage and Afternoon Tea series will directly support The Grand’s vital work with children, young people and families across the community.

Jodie Prenger and Steve Royle are hosting Gala Dinners at the Grand in September. | submit/National World

Sept 15: Toadfish on Tour – Toadie from Neighbours is jumping back into the spotlight with his exclusive solo tour Toad on the Road - An Evening with Neighbours’ Ryan Mahoney! Ryan looks back across all of Toadie’s biggest stories, reveals never before heard behind the scenes secrets, and shares his vision for some of the plots he always wanted the lovable lawyer to be involved in. Tickets £35.

Sept 20: Buffy Revamped – A fast-paced gem that brings you the hit 90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer as told through the eyes of Spike. It’s funny, satirical, bursting with 90s pop-culture references and created by comedian Brendan Murphy whose last show, FRIEND (The One with Gunther), won Best Play at the Worldwide Comedy Awards. Tickets from 20.50.

Sept 21: Black Is The Color of My Voice – Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed play is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and follows the legendary singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. This ‘compelling and heartbreaking’ story also features many of her most iconic songs all performed live by Nicholle Cherrie. All tickets £25.

Sept 22: Blackpool Symphony Orchestra – Making a welcome return for a blockbusting Last Night of the Proms concert, the evening featuring everyone’s favourite Proms classics plus a varied programme of music for the whole family. BSO will also joined by international opera star Jane Irwin. All tickets £21. Under 18s £11.50.

Sept 24-Sept 25: Shecter II ‘From England With Love’ – Hofesh Schecter Company return with an ode to this intricate and beautiful country and its multi-layered complexity. Through Shechter’s choreography, the dancers evoke the paradox at the heart of this place, creating a playful and poignant piece featuring a rich score that combines English composers with raging rock and electronics. Tickets from £17.50 with group rates available.

Sept 27: Nathan Carter – The sensational Music Man brings his brand new UK tour for 2024 as he releases his brand new album. ‘Ireland’s No 1 entertainer’ has outsold the likes of Beyonce in Ireland, performed for the Pope, sold out venues across the world; and is one of the most prolific touring artists in the UK with a sound that traverses pop, Irish folk, country music and timeless ballads. Tickets from £32.

Sept 29: This Is Elvis – Ben Portsmouth returns with his jaw-dropping tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll! Ben was the first European to be crowned by Elvis Presley Enterprises as the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’ in Memphis, and he later headline a special Elvis week on the Late Show with David Letterman. Ben and the Taking Care of Elvis Band will take you on a trip down memory lane with many of Elvis’most loved songs from all eras. All tickets £36.

Sept 30: Herman’s Hermits – A hugely popular touring band, who thrill audiences worldwide with their unique sound and warm humour. Formed in Manchester in 1964, they have 23 hit records - including the No.1 Hit I’m Into Something Good -, multi-million streams and downloads, hugely successful tours and they still rank as one of the most successful popular music actsthe UK has ever produced. All tickets £27.50.

Top left: Shecter II ‘From England With Love’. Bottom left: This is Elvis. Right: Black Is The Color of My Voice. | submit

Chorley Theatre

Sept 9-Sept 14: The Toxic Avenger: The Musical – Based on Lloyd Kaufman’s cult film and winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, The Toxic Avenger is a charming love story and laugh-out-loud musical that has it all: an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, a corrupt New Jersey mayor and the most memorable duet you’ll ever see on any stage.Tickets £10

Sept 13: The Bookshop Band – An intimate and magical concert in the Studio celebrating the release of their 14th studio album, Emerge, Return, produced by legendary musician Pete Townshend. Tickets £12

Sept 20-Sept 21: Tez Ilyas: After Eight – One of the most celebrated stars in British comedy, Tez Ilyas (Live At the Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central, Comic Relief) and Sunday Times best selling author (Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 3⁄4) is back with his hilarious new show. Tickets £25, concession available.

Sept 23: Lloyd Griffith: Baroque and Roll – Fresh from supporting Jack Whitehall on his 2023 UK arena tour, comedian Lloyd Griffith is back with a brand new show. It’ll be funny and there’ll also be the odd song or two from that magnificent voice of his. Tickets £17

Sept 26: Musical Theatre Cabaret Night – Presented by KTB Music Theatre Chorus, this is an intimate evening featuring songs from Waitress, Miss Saigon, Hercules, and more with live piano accompaniment. Unreserved seating in the Studio. Tickets £9.

Sept 27: Mark Watson: Search – Mark Watson’s 12-year-old son has just got a phone. His 70-year-old dad has been through the most frightening experience of his life. Both a dad and a kid himself, around the midpoint of his life, the Taskmaster star and multiple award-winner – now also famous as one-third of YouTube cult sensation No More Jockeys – returns. Sold out.

Three of the comedians performing at the Chorley Theatre in September: (l clockwise) Mark Watson, Tez Ilyas and Lloyd Griffith | submit

Sept 28: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

Sept 29: Steve Royle & Jamie Sutherland: Finding Funnies – Steve Royle returns but with his comedy co-host Jamie Sutherland. A 90 minute show which will feature stand up comedy, a headline finale from Steve as ever, plus favourite features from their hit podcast Finding Funnies. Tickets £15.

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Sept 5: Johnny Hates Jazz ‘Turn Back The Clock’ – For the first time in 36 years the pop band will be embarking on a headline tour of the UK and overseas with a brand-new show, surrounded by world-class musicians. Tickets £27.50

Sept 6: The Jersey Beats ‘Oh What a Nite’ – A sensational show celebrating the wonderful music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons! Tickets £23, concessions £22

Sept 7: An Evening of Burlesque – The UK’s longest running burlesque show is back touring the nation, promising a good old-fashioned night out featuring the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all your senses. Tickets £32

Sept 9: An Evening with Lord Ian Botham – Hosted by cricket legend Geoff Miller OBE, Lord Ian Botham, the former England cricket captain discusses his amazing career, and everything in between. Tickets £30

Three of the stars coming to the Lancaster Grand Theatre: Johnny Hates Jazz, Ian Botham and G4. | Getty

Sept 10: Fern Brady ‘I Gave You Milk To Drink’ – Scotland’s queen of comedy Fern Brady (Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, Roast Battle, Russell Howard, The Last Leg) is back on tour with a brand new show. Tickets £22.50

Sept 11: Professor David Wilson & Marcel Theroux ‘Killer Books’ – David Wilson, who has a 40-year career in criminal behavior and hosted many television crime shows, will be in conversation with novelist Marcel Theroux, who has over 20 years’ experience in the literary field, to discuss books that have motivated murder. Tickets £29.50

Sept 14: G4 20th Anniversary Tour – The UK’s No.1 vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars celebrate a double decade in the limelight with a spectacular anniversary show. Tickets £25/£27.50

Sept 15: Milkshake! Live ‘On Holiday’ – Join your favourite Milkshake! friends on Holiday with Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol*, DORA, Pip and Posy, Blue from Blue’s Clues and You!, Milo, Milkshake! Monkey plus two presenters for an all-new adventure! Tickets £16.50 kids, £18.50 adults or £64 for family of four.

Sept 19: Gary Meikle ‘NO REFUNDS’ – The comedian is back yet again with another self-written, self-deprecating show to leave you all short of breath again. Tickets £27.50

Sept 20: The Mersey Beatles – The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Four – are back with an all-new show celebrating the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night. Tickets £27

Sept 24-Sept 28: Kinky Boots – This exhilarating musical, featuring a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and hilarious book by Harvey Fierstein, will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Adults £18, under 16s £14.00

Stars from three of the biggest shows coming to East Lancashire in September. | Getty

Notable shows from across East Lancs

Sept 5: singer Chris Helme brings his ‘World of my own tour’ to the Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £18

Sept 7: Drag star Baga Chipz brings their tour ‘Material Girl’ to the Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £27-£39.50

Sept 11, 13, 19 and 28: comedian Paddy McGuinness brings his ‘Nearly there WIP warm up show’ to the Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £15.

Have you got an event you want us to feature? Get in touch!