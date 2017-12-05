VIDEO PREVIEW: WWE legends bringing new 5 Star Wrestling live weekly TV shows to UK Arenas

WWE legends Rey Mysterio, John Morrison and Rob Van Dam are bringing new 5 Star Wrestling live weekly TV shows to UK Arenas in 2018 and we have all the ticket details.

The Thursday shows, starting in February, will play Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Blackburn, Newcastle, Belfast, Aberdeen, Dundee, Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham - with more venues and dates to follow. Full details below.

With a new 5 Star Wrestling computer game also planned for next year the UK wrestling brand is all set to square up to USA based World Wrestling Entertainment which currently dominates the business.

But 5 Star Wrestling boss Daniel Hinkles is set to grapple with bragging rights starting in the UK.

5 Star Wrestling: LIVE, is set to be the first ever wrestling TV series to be broadcast live on a weekly basis from the United Kingdom and is the only live broadcast of wrestling in the whole of Europe.

BUY TICKETS: Get your tickets now for your chance to be part of the TV shows. VIP ticket holders get their photo taken with Rey Mysterio. Children under 14 are allowed but must be accompanied and seated by an adult at all times. For tickets visit venues - see below - or visit 5starwrestling.co.uk.

It follows the brand's first major coup last year with a UK live tour which saw former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio grapple with ex IWGP and TNA World Heavyweight Champion, AJ Styles - who is now the current WWE champion.

The historic match up was previously only dreamed about by computer gamers, who are also able to play out such fights on mew 5 Star Wrestling computer games. Last year they released 5 Star Wrestling: ReGenesis, for PlayStation 4. A new game is to be released in 2018.

Hinkles says he wants to give UK fans the best wrestling names on the planet. He has also signed up former WWE icons John Morrison (AKA Johnny Mundo) and ex ECW, TNA and WWE champion, Rob Van DamRob Van Dam. He recently offered $1m - the biggest ever UK wrestling contract - in a big to get the former two-time WWE world champ and current UFC star CM Punk to headline his shows.

Global stars are being pitched against some of the UK's hottest prospects for the tour including Love Island's Adam Maxted and Liverpool's Zack Gibson: two of the UK's hardest working performers who are set to have their break out year in 2018 because with the entire tour live on TV for the whole of the UK to see.

WWE legends Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam bringing 5 Star Wrestling TV shows to UK Arenas in 2018

The British wrestling promotion is quickly becoming known for putting on huge shows with large scale production levels, and bringing in the biggest available stars from around the wrestling world, to grapple with the best home grown talent in the country.

Though 5 Star Wrestling is a relatively new brand, the creators of have been developing wrestling products for almost a decade and are incredibly passionate about both wrestling and the 5 Star brand.

Promoter Hinkles said: "Last year we hosted the biggest match up to take place in the UK in decades, when current WWE Superstar AJ Styles went one-on-one with the legendary Rey Mysterio, in an absolute dream match up that had only been discussed as a possibility for years, however to this day it has only happened in a 5 Star ring of which the footage of the match has been seen by over a million viewers to date.

"In January of this year, 5 Star Wrestling became the first ever British wrestling promotion to broadcast an event LIVE on National TV. During the show John Morrison successfully defended the 5 Star Championship in a spectacular one night tournament, pinning the legendary Rey Mysterio in the final, but it was perhaps his semi-final match against Scottish born Drew Galloway that stole the show.

"Which brings us to now, 5 Star Wrestling are launching the biggest tournament in wrestling history, whilst also becoming the first British promotion to have a full blown arena tour spreading across 30 weeks, featuring over 128 of the best wrestlers from around the globe. Each show will host the biggest stars and surprises and these events will coincide with the launch of our upcoming PlayStation 4 and Xbox One video game, based on the tournament.

"A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too.

"We are hugely ambitious. We want to fill the shows with the biggest stars and the best wrestlers from this country and from all around the world. When ask the fans who they want to see and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen.

Next year's tour starts at the LIverpool Echo Arena on February 1, then heads to the Newcastle Metro Arena on February 8 with dates announced for Sheffield, Belfast, Aberdeen, Manchester, Leeds, Dundee, Blackburn, Cardiff and now Birmingham. Tickets for most of the events are already on sale over at 5starwrestling.co.uk with the Birmingham event going on sale, Thursday, December 7, at 10am.

The tour will be broadcast live across the UK on FreeSports, Sky channel 424, FreeSat 252, FreeView 95, BT TV 95, TalkTalk TV 95.

5 Star Wrestling: LIVE 2018 Tour

Thu, Feb 1: LIVERPOOL - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/liverpool

Thu, Feb 8: NEWCASTLE - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/newcastle

Thu, Feb 15: SHEFFIELD - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/sheffield

Thu, March 1: BELFAST - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/belfast

Thu, March 8: ABERDEEN - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/aberdeen

Thu, March 22: MANCHESTER - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/manchester

Thu, March 29: LEEDS - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/leeds

Thu, April 19: DUNDEE - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/dundee

Thu, April 26: BLACKBURN - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/blackburn

Thu, May 10: CARDIFF - 5starwrestling.co.uk/events/cardiff