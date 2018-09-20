Win tickets to see Harry Potter at Burnley's Reel Cinema

Burnley Reel Cinema is showing all eight of the Harry Potter films in a magical eight-week spell starting this weekend.



Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be screened this Saturday and Sunday at 10am and Monday and Thursday at 7pm with the following five films to be shown at the same times during the ensuing weeks.

Tickets are priced at £4 each.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair tickets to see the first film, answer the question that can be found here.

Deadline for entries is 8pm tonight.