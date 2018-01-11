Win tickets to see Darkest Hour

Second World War epic Darkest Hour is the thrilling and inspiring true story set at the start of Winston Churchill's reign as prime minister.



Gary Oldman plays Churchill in a role many critics believe will land him the Best Actor gong at the Oscars next month.

We have one pair of tickets to see the film at Reel Cinemas in Burnley.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question:

Who plays Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour?

>> Click here to enter

Deadline for entries is Wednesday, January 17th. Tickets will be subject to availability.