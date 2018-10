Burnley Reel Cinema is nearing the end of its spellbinding Harry Potter marathon.

This week it’s the turn of seventh film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows which will be screened this Saturday and Sunday at 10am and Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

The final film will be shown at the same time the week after.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to see the film, click here. Deadline for entries is 4pm today.