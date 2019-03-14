Burnley film-maker premiering new documentary at first ever Hebden Bridge Film Festival

A Burnley film-maker is premiering her new documentary which celebrates diversity at the first ever Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

Rowenna Baldwin will screen We Are All Migrants on Sunday, March 24th at 5-30pm at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

The documentary weaves together several stories of migration, including the tragic story of a Nigerian-born man named David Oluwale. It will be shown as part of a short film competition in the town’s first film festival, which will feature submissions from all over the world.

Rowenna said: “We hope the film feels like a celebration of diversity, but also reminds us we need to continue fighting prejudice and injustice. I am excited that it will premiere in Hebden Bridge, which is a place I often visit. I’m sure that this will be a festival that continues to grow year after year.”

Louise Wadley, HB Film Festival Director, said: “We are delighted to have a world premiere for We are all Migrants from local filmmaker Rowenna Baldwin. It is the perfect film for the Hebden Bridge Film Festival and highlights a community we don’t see enough on our screens.”

It is told against the vibrant backdrop of Leeds West Indian Carnival and stars the Harrison Bundey Mama Dread’s Masqueraders carnival troupe who are renowned for making political statements with their costumes. It was made by a crew of graduates from the Northern Film School and Leeds Beckett University.

Tickets for all screenings can be purchased via www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org