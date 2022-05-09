So if scaring the bejesus out of yourself is one of your favourite pastimes, here are six things to see and do in Lancashire to satisfy your cravings ...
1. Scary movie
Firestarter is in theatres on Friday 13th - desperate parents try to hide their daughter Charlie from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction
2. Blackpool Tower Dungeon
A must for anyone who wants a good fright! Costumed actors host visitors in 10 terrifying shows telling scary stories from the country's past
3. Lancaster Castle
The home of the Lancashire Witch trials of 1612, learn all about the castle's dark history on an hour-long tour
4. Samlesbury Hall
Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady
