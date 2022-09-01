Music fans are in for a treat with an Elton John tribute under the stars, and X-Factor alumni G4 performing live in concert at Burnley Mechanics.
Meanwhile, little ones can get up close and personal with dinos and ponies while adults can enjoy their own playtime by indulging in bottomless brunch.
Here’s our full list of What’s On from tomorrow to next Thursday:
1. Elton John tribute
Rocketman! with Andy Crosbie is the ultimate tribute to Sir Elton John.
A night of incredible live music, food, and drinks is guaranteed at Thornton Hall Country Park's refurbished outdoor area, The Secret Garden Tent, this Friday from 7pm – 11pm.
Tickets are £5pp plus booking fee at www.thorntonhallfarm.co.uk
Pictured is Elton John performing at MetLife Stadium on July 23 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Photo: Theo Wargo
2. Iley Foals
Iley Foals are hosting Burnley Club Days to give children aged three to 13 years the opportunity to get hands on experience with horses in the yard.
First up, is pony feeding on Thursday from 5-30 - 6-30pm.
Your child will learn, develop and perfect their skills as they look after ponies at their own pace in a safe, friendly and structured environment. All riders are welcome.
For more information, ring 07540 576766 or send an email to [email protected]
Photo: Iley Foals
3. Burnley Artisan Market
Feast your eyes on a treasure trove of delicious dishes and awesome art as Burnley Artisan Market returns to the town centre this Saturday.
More than 50 producers of local award-winning art, craft, drink and food, will take over St James Street, adjacent to The Charter Walk Shopping Centre, from 10am - 4pm.
This buzzing event will also feature live music.
Photo: Burnley Business Improvement District
4. Dinos at Charter Walk
Both big and little kids are guaranteed a roar-some time as dinosaurs descend on the town centre this Saturday. DINO Meet and Greet at Charter Walk returns this weekend from 10am - 4pm at BLC Town Centre Shop, next to Windsor’s, giving you the chance to get up close and personal with Pip the Pachycephalosaurus, Topsy the Triceratops, Vinnie the Velociraptor and Trevor the T-Rex. You'll also get to take home your own egg to grow your own dinosaur.
Meet and greet slots last 20 minutes, starting from 10am, and cost £7.50 per child (free for under ones).
To book, head to
Photo: BLC Group