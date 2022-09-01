4. Dinos at Charter Walk

Both big and little kids are guaranteed a roar-some time as dinosaurs descend on the town centre this Saturday. DINO Meet and Greet at Charter Walk returns this weekend from 10am - 4pm at BLC Town Centre Shop, next to Windsor’s, giving you the chance to get up close and personal with Pip the Pachycephalosaurus, Topsy the Triceratops, Vinnie the Velociraptor and Trevor the T-Rex. You'll also get to take home your own egg to grow your own dinosaur. Meet and greet slots last 20 minutes, starting from 10am, and cost £7.50 per child (free for under ones). To book, head to

Photo: BLC Group