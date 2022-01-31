Wetlands and nature reserves in Lancashire: Plan your visit on World Wetlands Day - February 2

Wonderful wildlife, beautiful scenery - what's not to like about wetlands and nature reserves?

Wetlands are land areas that are saturated or flooded with water either permanently or seasonally. Inland wetlands include marshes, ponds, lakes, fens, rivers, floodplains, and swamps. Coastal wetlands include saltwater marshes, estuaries, mangroves, lagoons and even coral reefs.

A call to take action for wetlands is the focus of this years’ campaign. It's an appeal to invest financial, human and political capital to save the world’s wetlands from disappearing and to restore those we have degraded.

World Wetlands Day is on February 2

Find out how you get involved here...

Below are some of the stunning wetlands and nature reserves you can visit and enjoy in Lancashire on World Wetlands Day:

Brockholes Nature Reserve - Preston

Visitor comment: "Out of the blue best describes how I discovered Brockholes looking to escape a busy home urban environment. I hired a bike that day and set off from Avenham Park not sure where I would end up. I found a refuge and something special that speaks to your soul. Nature heals pain and sooths the mind. I returned home happy I had found something wonderful."

Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston

Grimsargh Wetlands - Preston

Google reviewer: "A great place to visit. The staff took their time to show us around, proving some of this history, identifying key features and also advising of the wildlife that can been seen."

Hesketh Out Marsh - Preston

Google reviewer: "Very much ideal habitat for wading birds and those who migrate to coastal reserves including Lapwings, Kestrel, Buzzard, Egrets and other waders. If you want fresh air this is definitely the place to be."

Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve - Preston

Google reviewer: "What a lovely place to visit and walk around. It's so peaceful, and nice to see all the wildlife. Not too strenuous a walk, and the paths are quite handy for children, prams and wheelchairs."

Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve - Fleetwood

Google reviewer: "A nice place to have a little walk with a dog. Mixed terrain helps to keep it interesting. Grass of varying lengths, stony ground, sand and a path all the way around. The pond in the middle with a stony beach around is a nice place to feed the ducks."

Heysham Moss Nature Reserve - Morecambe

Google reviewer: "Excellent for a walk round if you have a dog, good wildlife."

Martin Mere Wetland Centre - Burscough

Google reviewer: "Massive wetlands and reserve. Loads to wander round and see, you really can spend a full day here. Obviously better on a dry/sunny day. Pond dipping is good for the little ones, usually plenty of other activities going on in and around the reserve."

Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve - Ormskirk

Google reviewer: "Charming, well-maintained wetland park area. Lots of different types of birds to see. Accessible down a narrow single track lane. Large area to walk round with lots of hides and forest paths."

