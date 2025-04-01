Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She’s graced the West End and now she’s bringing her talents back to her roots in East Lancashire.

Karen Wilkinson, an actor and vocalist from Clitheroe who attended Basics Junior Theatre in Burnley, is hosting a solo show in Colne.

An Evening with Karen Wilkinson will be performed at Pendle Hippodrome on Saturday, May 3rd and will feature Basics students.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 26-year-old and her upcoming show:

Clitheroe singer, Karen Wilkinson, who attended Basics Junior Theatre School in Burnley.

Tell us about your career

I did a Foundation Course at ArtsEd and my BA(Hons) Degree at The Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts - both in London. Since graduating, I’ve been in The Phantom of the Opera and Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End. I was in an off-West End production of The Boys from Syracuse and I was recently in Spend Spend Spend at The Royal Exchange in Manchester. I’ve done various West End concerts in venues such as The Vaudeville Theatre, The Apollo Theatre, Cadogan Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and I’ve also been over to New York City to perform at Feinstein’s 54 Below - a real bucket list moment for me.

What can people expect from your solo show?

I’ll be sharing anecdotes and memories that have shaped my journey so far, as both an actor and Lancashire lass finding my way in London, through the music that I love! People can expect Jazz, Pop and Musical Theatre genres played by my wonderful band.

Karen Wilkinson performing in New York. Photo by Thomas Salus

What does it mean to you to put this show on and give a platform to Basics students?

I’ve performed the show a couple of times in London and it’s been really lovely to create a concert where I can share my own story instead of playing a character.

It really means a lot to me that I’ve been asked to come back to the theatre where it pretty much all started for me! When I was a student at Basics, we would do our shows at The Pendle Hippodrome. I think it’s such a beautiful space and I’m so excited to be bringing my band up from London to come and perform!

Karen Wilkinson in The Phantom of the Opera in London's West End.

To have the current students of Basics involved in the show is a real full circle moment. Basics Junior Theatre School means a lot to me; it’s a place where I began to learn about my craft before my journey in London started.

What does it mean to you to represent East Lancashire in London's West End?

It means a great deal to me. Around only 10% of the creatives in the arts are from working class backgrounds and I think that representation is paramount. It’s important to me that students at local theatre schools know they have a seat at the table and are able to do this as a career, should they wish!

How has growing up in East Lancashire shaped who you are as a performer today?

I’ve been very lucky to have grown up with such supportive parents in a lovely town. I grew up understanding the importance of community and working hard for the things that you want.

I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, for the people that have encouraged me along the way and for the opportunity to bring my London concert home to The Pendle Hippodrome.