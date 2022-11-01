Held at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, on Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th, the suspects are gathered together at Dunferham Hall to celebrate the engagement of Dolores DaSilva, famous actress and owner of Dunferham Hall.

The hall is situated on a tiny peninsula connected to the mainland by a causeway. The audience is given a challenge to identify the culprit by sleuth Shirley Holmes, great-niece of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. During the interval, the audience will then seek to solve the crime while enjoying a hot pot supper.

The author, Sue Dodd will be attending on the Saturday evening.

Shirley Holmes eyeing the suspects

