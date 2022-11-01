Two 'Whodunnit?' events to take place at Trinity Methodist Church in Clitheroe this month
Two “Woodunnit?”evenings are set to take place at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Clitheroe, later this month.
Held at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, on Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th, the suspects are gathered together at Dunferham Hall to celebrate the engagement of Dolores DaSilva, famous actress and owner of Dunferham Hall.
The hall is situated on a tiny peninsula connected to the mainland by a causeway. The audience is given a challenge to identify the culprit by sleuth Shirley Holmes, great-niece of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. During the interval, the audience will then seek to solve the crime while enjoying a hot pot supper.
The author, Sue Dodd will be attending on the Saturday evening.
Tickets at £10 including hot pot supper and dessert can be booked on phone 07772 932 995 or by email on [email protected] and collected at the door. There is a limited number of places because of catering requirements so book soon,