Things to do in the North West: Take a trip to see the animals at Knowsley Safari

I took my teenaged son over the Bank Holiday weekend and though the weather was a bit dull and wet, we still got to see all the animals.
The highlight was definitely the trip through the babboon enclosure and watching a cheeky monkey pull the number plate off the car in front of me and another one attempt to consume a wiper blade. Thankfully my motor remained unscathed!
The lions too in all their splendour were a joy to watch, but a menacing-looking rhino got a little too close for comfort, nothing a burst of acceleration couldn’t solve though.
The sealions show at the end was the icing on the cake and included in the ticket price.
Just how do you train a sealion?
For more details on Knowsley Safari click here