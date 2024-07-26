The Royal Dyche in Burnley gearing up for three days of live music as annual Prinfest begins
The weekend is hotting up in Burnley as the annual Prinfest begins.
The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street is hosting three days packed full of live music indoors and in the marquee from local bands, acts and DJs in hopes of smashing its £3,000 fundraising target for Pendleside Hospice.
Today’s antics kick off at 5pm with a line-up of performances from female soloists, Girls2Loud and The Switch UK.
