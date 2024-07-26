Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weekend is hotting up in Burnley as the annual Prinfest begins.

The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street is hosting three days packed full of live music indoors and in the marquee from local bands, acts and DJs in hopes of smashing its £3,000 fundraising target for Pendleside Hospice.