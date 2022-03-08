Ten things to do in Lancashire to put a smile on your face on International Happiness Day - March 20

The concept, launched in 2013, was created to inspire and lead a global “happiness movement” and is celebrated across all UN nations.

The Action for Happiness pledge states: “I will try to create more happiness in the world around me.”

Below are 10 things you can do in Lancashire that are sure to put a smile on your face.

Find out more about the UN International Day of Happiness here

1. Visit Blackpool Zoo Take a trip to Blackpool Zoo. The animal antics are sure to put a smile on your face! Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. Ride The Big One Kick your adrenaline into overdrive with a ride on The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Go Bouldering Get your climb on at Boulder UK in Preston. A great boost for your endorphins Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Get on your bike Whether you're a tricks and flips type of person or prefer a leisurely canal towpath ride, cycling is a great way to boost your happiness Photo: JPI Photo Sales