Ten things to do in Lancashire to put a smile on your face on International Happiness Day - March 20

The concept, launched in 2013, was created to inspire and lead a global “happiness movement” and is celebrated across all UN nations.
The Action for Happiness pledge states: “I will try to create more happiness in the world around me.”
Below are 10 things you can do in Lancashire that are sure to put a smile on your face.
Find out more about the UN International Day of Happiness here
1. Visit Blackpool Zoo
Take a trip to Blackpool Zoo. The animal antics are sure to put a smile on your face!
Photo: JPI
2. Ride The Big One
Kick your adrenaline into overdrive with a ride on The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Photo: JPI
3. Go Bouldering
Get your climb on at Boulder UK in Preston. A great boost for your endorphins
Photo: JPI
4. Get on your bike
Whether you're a tricks and flips type of person or prefer a leisurely canal towpath ride, cycling is a great way to boost your happiness
Photo: JPI