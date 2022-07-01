GO-KARTING

Is there anything more fun than Go-Karting? Whatever your age, whizzing round a track, racing your friends or family is a great way to spend some time in the half-term holidays.

Formulakart, Blackpool - One of the region’s most exciting Go-Karting circuits, featuring a challenging 750m track. Visit their website here for details.

Euxton Karting, Buckshaw Village - a 200m outdoor Go-Kart track hosting adult and children's sessions, corporate events and parties. Visit their website here for details.

TEN-PIN BOWLING

Red Rose Bowl, Preston, is a whopping 24-Lane Bowling alley in the heart of Lancashire, offering fun for all the family and featuring a diner, pool tables and arcade machines. Open seven days a week you can enjoy a fun-filled day of ten pin bowling with prices starting at just £6. For more information visit the Red Rose Bowl website.

There's a host of other ten-pin bowling alleys in Lancashire including in Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Bolton and Wigan.

WATCH A MOVIE

Here are some of the movies that will be showing over half-term at Preston's Vue Cinema and other cinemas across the county.

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (U)

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions.

Starring Bob, Stuart, Kevin. Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Danny Trejo.

Running time 1hr 30mins.

ELVIS (12A)

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

Starring Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler, Tom Hanks.

Running time 2hrs 40mins.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A)

Set 34 years after the events of Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns in his iconic role as Maverick. Joined by Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, and Miles Teller, this action-packed sequel produced by Jerry Bruckheimer will be sure to satisfy your need for speed.

Starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer.

Running time 2hrs 11mins.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A)

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern.

Running time 2hrs 27mins.

THE BLACK PHONE (15)

Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller.

Starring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames.

Running time 1hr 42mins.

LIGHTYEAR

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.

Starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, Dale Soules.

Running time 1hr 40mins.

MINI-GOLF, BOWLING AND CURLING

Mini-golf is another fun activity for all ages and their are a number of great places in Lancashire you can try your skills:

The Flower Bowl, Preston - The Flower Bowl is a mixed leisure destination open seven days a week, from 9:30am to 10.30pm and has loads of things to do, including mini-golf. There's also a cinema, ten-pin bowling and even a curling rink! Visit their website here for details.

MiniLinks, Lytham St Annes - An 18 Hole Par3 golf course, mini-golf and pennines putting green, plus night golf. Visit their website here for details.

Adventure Golf, Blackpool - Each hole of Adventure Golf offers unique hazards ranging from jumps and bumps to rivers and underground tunnels, all adding to the fun of the game. Look out for the water hazard on holes 11 and 6, and tackle the figure eight spectacular on hole 9 – a first to the UK! Visit their website here for details.

TREE CLIMBING

Go-Ape, Rivington - High up in this open, spacious site, the Treetop Challenge offers the perfect blend of blood-pumping action and beautiful country views. With 13-metre-high platforms and a brilliant free-falling Tarzan Swing, this is the only Go Ape location in the UK to feature a zip wire over water. Visit their website here for details.

SEE NATURE

If you fancy something a little more relaxed, once you've ticked off your adrenaline-fuelled activity list, there are plenty of country parks, walks, wetland and nature reserves around the county. Here is a small selection:

Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley - 700-acre parkland with a lake, waterfall, adventure playground, cafe and visitor center. Great for all ages. Visit their website here for details.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston - Wetland and woodland nature reserve, home to rare bird species, with a floating visitor village. A lovely spot to spend the morning or afternoon. Visit their website here for details.

Martin Mere Wetland Centre is another fantastic spot to spend some time in nature. Visit their website here.

PLAY-AREAS

For the little ones there's a host of play-areas dotted throughout the county. Here are some of them:

Rascals Party and Play Center, Preston - Children's amusement center in Walton-le-Dale. It features a huge indoor play area, mini go-karting and a cafe for mums and dads.

The Playpad Zone, Leyland - Children's amusement center featuring a soft play area, mini go-karts and laser tag.

Monkey Playland, Rossendale - Indoor play area plus inflatable bumper carz, hungry hippo and swing chairs.

SKIING

Ski Rossendale - The Hill brings a slice of the Alps to Rossendale. Set in the picturesque valley, it is the premier outdoor ski and snowboarding center in the UK. Being a fun, family adventure with personal, professional coaching for everyone.

Experience the thrill of the Hill with its adrenaline packed activities, to suit all ages and abilities. Whether that be challenging yourself by skiing or snowboarding or just feeling the rush of wind as you tube down the slope. With friendly, experienced coaches, the Hill is a safe environment for all, whether it’s learning from the beginning or sharpening up your technique.