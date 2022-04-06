Slaidburn Steam and Vintage Vehicle Display rolling back into town

In 1980, local resident David McNamee parked his steam roller outside the Hark to Bounty. Needless to say it attracted a great deal of attention.

The next year, George Coles steamed his Clayton and Shuttleworth traction engine from Manchester (taking three days) to join David.

Another friend and fellow enthusiast, Frank Lythgoe brought his Marenghi Fairground organ - this was the start.

Over the years the weekend has grown into what many enthusiasts call a unique event and firmly established on the steam rally calendar.

Steam engines arrive from as far south as Cheshire, some vintage tractor enthusiasts drive their tractors from Hebden Bridge, a journey that takes three hours. In addition to steam engines and tractors, vintage and classic cars compliment the show.

In the beer garden local crafts can be seen, which include one of the last makers of clogs, you can also see the stick maker work at carving ornate handles to go on top of the sticks.

This year, organisers are hoping to have a local blacksmith with a portable forge and anvil, fashioning ornate works of art from iron and steel.

Local ladies will be selling delicious home made cakes and on Sunday there is always a mouth watering barbecue. Whilst inside the pub a selection of cask ales and food with a steam theme are available.

Since the event started £88,000 has been raised for local organisations and groups. Admission is free but donations are always welcome.