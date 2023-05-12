News you can trust since 1877
Picture-perfect family event Painting Padiham returns to town tomorrow

Painting Padiham was the picture of success last year.

By Laura Longworth
Published 12th May 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

The popular event returns tomorrow as both professional and amateur artists compete for cash prizes.

Over one day, they must create an original piece of art depicting the town and its people, using any style or media, except photography.

Participants will be located within 2km of Padiham Town Hall, including Gawthorpe Hall grounds, painting outside or within local businesses.

Padiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPadiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Padiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
    Artwork will be submitted at the end of the day and judged over the course of the following week.

    Three main cash prizes and a People’s Choice award will be announced on Saturday, May 20th at the Picture House Gallery, followed by an exhibition of all the artists’ work for a further three weeks.

    Visitor guides, including a map showing where the artists will be based, will be available from the town hall.

    Free family activities will also take place around the town centre, including pottery painting, craft workshops and face painting.

