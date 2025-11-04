Picture gallery: Phoenix Archery in Burnley hosts 24 hour ‘Archerthon’ for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Phoenix Archery in Burnley organised the event with member and consultant oncologist Mr Amin Ali saying: “We wanted to combine our love for archery with something that could genuinely improve patient care. Archerthon is about precision and purpose, the same focus we bring to cancer care and research.”
Take a look at these fantastic pictures from the event.
1. Phoenix Archery in Burnley raised funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Phoenix Archery in Burnley raised funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation Photo: Contributed
