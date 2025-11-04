Bygone Burnley: Reedley Hallows, with historian Roger Frost MBE

Picture gallery: Phoenix Archery in Burnley hosts 24 hour ‘Archerthon’ for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:23 GMT
A 24 hour archery relay hit the bullseye when it raised £5,925 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Phoenix Archery in Burnley organised the event with member and consultant oncologist Mr Amin Ali saying: “We wanted to combine our love for archery with something that could genuinely improve patient care. Archerthon is about precision and purpose, the same focus we bring to cancer care and research.”

Take a look at these fantastic pictures from the event.

