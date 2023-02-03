Pendle not-for-profit community group Colne Open Door Centre launching free new music group
A Pendle not-for-profit community group is launching a free new music group.
By Laura Longworth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Colne Open Door Centre in Great George Street is inviting both beginners and experienced musicians to get together on a Friday night and jam.
The group is free for all and runs every week from 6-30pm.
The centre also runs a not-for-profit community café, crisis drop-in service and free counselling services, as well as helping to tackle food poverty.
See Colne Open Door’s Facebook page for more details, or ring 01282 860342.