Colne Open Door Centre in Great George Street is inviting both beginners and experienced musicians to get together on a Friday night and jam.

The group is free for all and runs every week from 6-30pm.

The centre also runs a not-for-profit community café, crisis drop-in service and free counselling services, as well as helping to tackle food poverty.

Empty stage of a small unplugged live music concert. Credit: Przemyslaw Koch

