Pendle not-for-profit community group Colne Open Door Centre launching free new music group

A Pendle not-for-profit community group is launching a free new music group.

By Laura Longworth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Colne Open Door Centre in Great George Street is inviting both beginners and experienced musicians to get together on a Friday night and jam.

The group is free for all and runs every week from 6-30pm.

The centre also runs a not-for-profit community café, crisis drop-in service and free counselling services, as well as helping to tackle food poverty.

Empty stage of a small unplugged live music concert. Credit: Przemyslaw Koch
    See Colne Open Door’s Facebook page for more details, or ring 01282 860342.

    PendleFacebook