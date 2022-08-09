Pendle is one of 19 areas in the North West that will receive funding through the Levelling Up Parks Fund it has been announced.

The Fund – which will be distributed across the UK – is designed to help residents to better enjoy green spaces in their communities, which provide a natural sanctuary from the bustling streets of towns and cities.

In England, the funding will be given to councils and local authorities for parks, formal greens, and community gardens and can be used to build new spaces or revamp existing areas.

Pendle Council is to receive a share of £9m. to improve its parks and green spaces

The Fund particularly focuses on the most deprived neighbourhoods across the UK, from northern towns and cities such as Blackpool and Preston, to Southend-on-Sea and Hackney in the south.

A total of 85 areas will receive a share of the £9m. funding.

Commenting on the award, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “Parks and green spaces in Pendle provide a peaceful space for people to relax, exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

“Therefore, I am delighted that Pendle has been awarded a share of the £9 million Levelling Up Parks Fund to improve our local green spaces.