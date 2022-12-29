News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Year's Eve and Day 2022/23: Here are 26 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the next seven days

The festivities are far from over with our list of cracking events happening over the next seven days.

By Laura Longworth
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 3:41pm

Our selection of activities taking place in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe will keep the celebrations going well into 2023.

Here is everything you need to know for a fabulous New Year’s Eve:

Hide Ad

Friday

Firework display. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

    6pm Choir practice at St John The Evangelist Church, Church Square, Gorple Rd, Worsthorne, Burnley.

    7pm BON UK Unplugged - Acoustic Special at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.

    Hide Ad

    New Year’s Eve

    9am The Breakfast Club at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    11am Tolkien Winter Trail at Stonyhurst College, Clitheroe.

    6pm Habitual Grooves NYE Disco at 3, Circ Retro Bar, The Stack Houses, Bank Parade, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    6-30pm New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Mitton Hall Hotel, Mitton Rd, Clitheroe.

    7pm Imogen Paige live at Hapton Inn, 2 Accrington Rd.

    Hide Ad

    7pm New Year's Eve Party at The Fence Gate, Wheatley Ln Rd.

    7pm New Year’s Eve Party at Moffaltops 'The Gluten Free Bistro', Town House Rd, Nelson.

    Hide Ad

    7-30pm NYE five-course dinner at The Lawrence, 26-28 Church St, Padiham.

    8pm New Year’s Eve Soul Night at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, Clitheroe.

    Hide Ad

    8pm Anthony Mac, Ste Brydges and Guest DJ Do Ibiza NYE at George IV Pub, 702 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

    8pm New Year’s Eve Party at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, 43-45 Whalley Rd, Read. Live artist, raffle, quiz and buffet.

    Hide Ad

    8pm 70s Night – disco/funk at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, 14 St James' St, Burnley.

    8pm The Birdtrap New Year’s Eve Soul Night at Brierfield Working Men's Club, 17-19 Walter St.

    Hide Ad

    9pm Revival New Years Party at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, 3-7 Walton St, Nelson.

    9pm FALL3N HALO at Bridge Inn, Padiham.

    Hide Ad

    9pm Millennium Classics NYE at Hidden Burnley, 1 Cow Ln.

    10pm Nye at Proj3Kt & Mode, 13-19 Hammerton St, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    11pm NYE 22 at Rios at Rendezvous Nightclub, 16 Accrington Rd, Whalley.

    New Year’s Day

    Hide Ad

    1pm and 5pm Cinderella at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne. See The Muni website for other performance dates.

    Monday

    Hide Ad

    9am Clitheroe Ukraine Support Project at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.

    3pm Clitheroe vs Workington AFC at 53 Shawbridge St, Clitheroe.

    Hide Ad

    Tuesday

    7pm Quiz night at The White Hart Sabden, 36 Padiham Rd.

    Hide Ad

    Thursday

    1-30pm Drawing for Relaxation with Lancashire Adult Learning at Clitheroe Library, Church St.

    Hide Ad

    8-30pm Pub Quiz Night at The Shireburn Arms Restaurant, Hurst Green, Whalley.