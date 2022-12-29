Our selection of activities taking place in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe will keep the celebrations going well into 2023.

Here is everything you need to know for a fabulous New Year’s Eve:

Friday

Firework display. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

6pm Choir practice at St John The Evangelist Church, Church Square, Gorple Rd, Worsthorne, Burnley.

7pm BON UK Unplugged - Acoustic Special at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.

New Year’s Eve

9am The Breakfast Club at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

11am Tolkien Winter Trail at Stonyhurst College, Clitheroe.

6pm Habitual Grooves NYE Disco at 3, Circ Retro Bar, The Stack Houses, Bank Parade, Burnley.

6-30pm New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Mitton Hall Hotel, Mitton Rd, Clitheroe.

7pm Imogen Paige live at Hapton Inn, 2 Accrington Rd.

7pm New Year's Eve Party at The Fence Gate, Wheatley Ln Rd.

7pm New Year’s Eve Party at Moffaltops 'The Gluten Free Bistro', Town House Rd, Nelson.

7-30pm NYE five-course dinner at The Lawrence, 26-28 Church St, Padiham.

8pm New Year’s Eve Soul Night at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, Clitheroe.

8pm Anthony Mac, Ste Brydges and Guest DJ Do Ibiza NYE at George IV Pub, 702 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

8pm New Year’s Eve Party at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, 43-45 Whalley Rd, Read. Live artist, raffle, quiz and buffet.

8pm 70s Night – disco/funk at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, 14 St James' St, Burnley.

8pm The Birdtrap New Year’s Eve Soul Night at Brierfield Working Men's Club, 17-19 Walter St.

9pm Revival New Years Party at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, 3-7 Walton St, Nelson.

9pm FALL3N HALO at Bridge Inn, Padiham.

9pm Millennium Classics NYE at Hidden Burnley, 1 Cow Ln.

10pm Nye at Proj3Kt & Mode, 13-19 Hammerton St, Burnley.

11pm NYE 22 at Rios at Rendezvous Nightclub, 16 Accrington Rd, Whalley.

New Year’s Day

1pm and 5pm Cinderella at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne. See The Muni website for other performance dates.

Monday

9am Clitheroe Ukraine Support Project at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Wesleyan Row, Parson Ln, Clitheroe.

3pm Clitheroe vs Workington AFC at 53 Shawbridge St, Clitheroe.

Tuesday

7pm Quiz night at The White Hart Sabden, 36 Padiham Rd.

Thursday

1-30pm Drawing for Relaxation with Lancashire Adult Learning at Clitheroe Library, Church St.

