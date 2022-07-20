New play area officially opened in South-West Burnley

A new play area in Burnley has been officially opened in South-West Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:45 pm

A previous playground in Harold Avenue closed in 2019 and although some items from that were retained for re-use, the new play area also includes new equipment such as swings and see-saw, as well as benches and perimeter fencing.

Surface improvements have also been made to the basketball area on nearby Sunny Clough park.

Coun. Maggie Lishman opens the new playground on Harold Avenue

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, officially opened the new playground.

“It’s wonderful to see this new play area opened,” she said. “It’s a great asset for the local community and I’m sure it will be very well used by local children who will have a great time enjoying it and playing in safe surroundings.”

The previous play area, further along Harold Avenue, had poor access and suffered from drainage problems

The project is part of the council's borough-wide play area improvement programme.

