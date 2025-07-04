New home for inclusive discos after Burnley bar Bees Knees announces its closure
Spring Into Action had been holding its Meet n Match events for adults with autism and learning disabilities at Bees Knees. But the organisation was left hunting for a new venue when the bar owners decided to shut the doors for good due to the demands of other business projects.
Luckily, Paparazzi Nightclub in Bull Street has stepped in to offer a new home for the events, starting with the Mexican Fiesta on Wednesday, July 16th from 6-30pm to 9-30pm.
Nadine Nuttall, Spring Into Action’s Event Coordinator, said: “As soon as we found out that Bees Knees had closed, I approached several venues in the area. All of them came back to us wanting to help and ensure our event continued. We are extremely grateful.”
Entry is £5 and free for carers.
For more details, contact 01254 457 026 or [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.